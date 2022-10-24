Bertans (knee) will not suit up for Tuesday's tilt against the Pelicans.
Bertans 2022-23 debut will be pushed back yet again as he continues to deal with pain in his right knee. The Mavericks have not given the 29-year-old a timeline for return, but his next opportunity comes on Thursday when the Mavericks face the Nets.
