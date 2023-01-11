Bertans produced zero points (0-5 FG, 0-5 3Pt), one assist, one block and one steal in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 113-101 loss to the Clippers.

Although Bertans looks 100 percent after recovering from an illness, his involvement with the offense remains minimal. The excellent play of Tim Hardaway and Normal Powell has created a logjam below them on the depth chart, and it's forced Bertans' playing time to a near standstill. It's a stark difference for Bertans, who enjoyed a more significant role during his three-year tenure with the Wizards.