Bertans provided 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 28 minutes during Sunday's 138-117 loss to the Spurs.

Bertans had a minimal role off the bench all season long for the Mavericks, but he made the most of his lone start of the campaign. He ended the 2022-23 season with averages of 4.6 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists across 10.9 minutes per game.