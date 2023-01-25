Bertans amassed seven points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal across 13 minutes during Tuesday's 127-126 loss to Washington.

Bertans saw double-digit minutes for the first time in over a week, continuing what has been an uneventful season thus far. He currently sits well outside the top 350 in standard formats, averaging just 10.8 minutes per night. If he were to ever crack a substantial role, he could be utilized as a three-point streaming option. However, based on what we have seen over the past couple of years, that feels highly unlikely.