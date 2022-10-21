Bertans (knee) remains out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
Bertans has dealt with a knee issue through the preseason and the early portion of the regular season. He's still not ready to take the floor, and it's unclear exactly when he will gain clearance to rejoin the action. His next opportunity surfaces Tuesday against the Pelicans.
More News
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Inactive for regular-season opener•
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Unavailable Friday•
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Won't play Friday•
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Won't suit up Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Sits out Tuesday's practice•
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Dealing with knee soreness•