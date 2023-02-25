Bertans (calf) will not play in Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Bertans will miss a ninth consecutive contest with a strained left calf. With Maxi Kleber (hamstring) also still sidelined, Josh Green and Reggie Bullock should continue to see large workloads. Bertans' next chance to play will come Tuesday against Indiana.
More News
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Remains out versus San Antonio•
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Out through All-Star break•
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Won't play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Exits with calf strain•
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Scores seven points in 13 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Scoreless in 17 minutes•