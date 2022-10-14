Bertans (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Jazz.
Bertans continues to deal with a right knee effusion and won't be able to take the court during the preseason. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Suns.
More News
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Won't play Friday•
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Won't suit up Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Sits out Tuesday's practice•
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Dealing with knee soreness•
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Provides 10 off bench•
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Solid production in win•