Bertans (calf) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Suns.

Bertans has been sidelined since Feb. 2 with a strained left calf but managed to log a full practice Friday, per Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News, and will carry a probable designation into Sunday's tilt. If Bertans plays, he would almost certainly be under a minutes restriction. Regardless, his return could knock Markeiff Morris out of the Mavericks' rotaion.