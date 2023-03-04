Bertans (calf) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Suns.
Bertans has been sidelined since Feb. 2 with a strained left calf but managed to log a full practice Friday, per Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News, and will carry a probable designation into Sunday's tilt. If Bertans plays, he would almost certainly be under a minutes restriction. Regardless, his return could knock Markeiff Morris out of the Mavericks' rotaion.
