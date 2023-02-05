Bertans (calf) is expected to miss at least two weeks, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Head coach Jason Kidd said Bertans won't return until after the All-Star break at the earliest, meaning he's set to miss at least six games before he's ready to return to the hardwood. If that time is respected, then Bertans' next chance to return to action would come against the Spurs on Feb. 23.