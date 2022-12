Bertans (illness) will be available Monday against Minnesota.

Bertans was technically available for Saturday's game at Cleveland but he did not see the floor in the 100-99 defeat. For the most part, the veteran sharpshooter has been on the fringes of the Mavs' rotation, though there's a chance he could pick up a few more minutes on some nights in the wake of Maxi Kleber's hamstring injury.