Bertans (knee) will miss Friday's preseason game versus the Magic.
Bertans is set to miss the Mavericks' first two preseason games due to a sore knee. He has not been practicing this week and his next opportunity to play will be next Friday's preseason matchup versus the Jazz. There is still no indication that Bertans will miss any regular season action.
