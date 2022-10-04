Bertans (knee) won't take the floor in Wednesday's preseason game versus the Thunder.
Bertans has missed two straight days of practice due to a sore knee and will skip the preseason opener as well. There's no indication that the injury is considered serious, so he could be back in action as soon as Friday when the Mavs host the Magic.
