Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Added to injury report

Jordan is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons due to an illness.

Jordan is apparently feeling a little under the weather, leaving his status up in the air for Thursday's matchup in Detroit. His availability should be determined closer to game-time. If the big man is unable to play, Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber would be candidates for increased run.

More News
Our Latest Stories