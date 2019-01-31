Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Added to injury report
Jordan is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons due to an illness.
Jordan is apparently feeling a little under the weather, leaving his status up in the air for Thursday's matchup in Detroit. His availability should be determined closer to game-time. If the big man is unable to play, Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber would be candidates for increased run.
More News
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Strong defensive effort in win•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Goes for 15 points, 15 boards•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Expected to play Monday•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Nursing ankle injury•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Grabs 27th double-double•
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...