Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Agrees to deal with Dallas
Jordan agreed to a one-year, $24.1 million contract with the Mavericks on Sunday, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Jordan opted out of the final year of his contract with the Clippers in order to hit the market and he was able to facilitate his way to Dallas soon after free agency officially opened. A native of Texas, Jordan hasn't been shy about his interest in playing for the Mavs in the past, and he nearly left Los Angeles for Dallas in the summer of 2015. He'll immediately slot in as the Mavericks' No. 1 center, helping to form what should be a much-improved starting lineup next season.
