Jordan pitched in eight points (4-6 FG, 0-2 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 41 minutes in the Mavericks' 113-108 overtime loss to the Spurs on Monday.

As is often the case, Jordan's rebounding total served as a game-high figure. However, Monday's game marked his first this season where he failed to post a double-double, as his eight points were a season-low figure. Jordan has been everything the Mavericks could have hoped for when finally bringing him into the fold this past offseason, and despite his scoring downturn versus the Spurs, he's still averaging a career-best 14.3 points on a career-high 8.1 shot attempts per contest.