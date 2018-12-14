Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Another double-double in loss
Jordan totaled 14 points (5-5 FG, 4-7 FT), 15 rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes in the Mavericks' 99-89 loss to the Suns on Thursday.
Despite the disappointing loss to an inferior opponent, Jordan thrived on an individual level, churning out his fifth double-double in seven December contests. The 30-year-old big man continues offer similar production to that which he generated during his multiple seasons in Los Angeles, making him as valued a source of points, rebounds, and to a lesser extent, blocks, as he's typically been.
