Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Another trademark effort in loss

Jordan supplied 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes in the Mavericks' 121-118 loss to the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Jordan didn't quite keep up his eye-popping rebounding production of the prior two games (22 and 23 boards), but he still found his way to a fourth straight double-double. The 30-year-old is also encouragingly averaging 7.0 shot attempts per December contest, a relatively modest total that's nevertheless a welcome boost from the 5.6 he put per game in November. The additional usage has led to an increase from 9.7 to 10.8 points per game during the current month, and Jordan is also averaging near four more rebounds per contest (16.0, compared to 12.1) since the calendar flipped.