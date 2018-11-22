Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Churns out 11th double-double
Jordan posted 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 119-113 win over the Nets.
Jordan has come alive again after a week-long slump. He's now strung together three straight double-doubles, highlighted by a 20-rebound performance against Memphis on Monday. Dallas has turned out to be an excellent spot for Jordan, who doesn't face a whole of competition on a team that was on the hunt to acquire a steady replacement for Dirk Nowitzki. He's had a few disappointing outings, but when you rank third in the league with 13.6 rebounds per game, you're a guaranteed every-night start in all formats.
