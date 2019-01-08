Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Cleans up defensively in loss

Jordan finished with 10 points (2-3 FG, 6-8 FT), 19 rebounds, three blocks and two steals across 33 minutes Monday in the Mavericks' 107-97 loss to the Lakers.

Jordan was a bit sloppy offensively with a game-high five turnovers on the night, but his elevated production on the defensive end more than made up for it. While Jordan was once of the game's premier shot blockers and rebounders, it's probably wise to bank on him contributing elite production only in the latter category moving forward. Since averaging no fewer than 1.4 rejections per game between the 2010-11 and 2016-17 campaign, Jordan has seen that mark plummet to 1.0 over the last season and a half.