Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Cleans up defensively in loss
Jordan finished with 10 points (2-3 FG, 6-8 FT), 19 rebounds, three blocks and two steals across 33 minutes Monday in the Mavericks' 107-97 loss to the Lakers.
Jordan was a bit sloppy offensively with a game-high five turnovers on the night, but his elevated production on the defensive end more than made up for it. While Jordan was once of the game's premier shot blockers and rebounders, it's probably wise to bank on him contributing elite production only in the latter category moving forward. Since averaging no fewer than 1.4 rejections per game between the 2010-11 and 2016-17 campaign, Jordan has seen that mark plummet to 1.0 over the last season and a half.
More News
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Double-double in loss•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Season-low two points in loss•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Double-doubles in narrow victory•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Cleared to play•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Questionable with bruised knee•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Two-way domination continues in win•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.