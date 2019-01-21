Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Cleared to play Monday
Jordan (ankle) is starting at center Monday against the Bucks.
As expected, Jordan will assume his usual place in the starting lineup despite dealing with a minor ankle sprain. Since the start of January, the big man is averaging 10.4 points, 12.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.
