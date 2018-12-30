Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Cleared to play
Jordan (knee) will take the court Sunday against Oklahoma City, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Jordan entered the day questionable with a knee bruise, but he's since been given the green light to play. He'll presumably draw the start and take on his typical workload.
