Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Cruises to double-double in loss
Jordan submitted 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 FT), 14 rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes Sunday in the Mavericks' 119-114 loss to the Warriors.
It was another workmanlike double-double for Jordan, who has now achieved the statistical feat in 11 of the last 18 contests. As per usual, Jordan's 63.9 percent mark from the field places him among the league leaders, but the overall improvement he's shown from the charity stripe this season is beginning to tail off. His 68.8 percent mark is still 10 points better than his career-best rate from last season, but he's sitting at just 58.9 percent over the past month of action.
