Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Dealt to Knicks

Jordan (illness) was traded to the Knicks on Thursday in the deal that involved, notably, Kristaps Porzingis and Dennis Smith Jr., Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Jordan, who is on an expiring contract, will presumably slot in as the Knicks' starting center for the remainder of the season unless he's bought out or moved again. With Dallas, he was averaging 11.0 points, 13.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 blocks across 31.1 minutes. It seems fair to expect similar production on New York.