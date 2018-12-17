Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Dominates glass in loss

Jordan scored eight points (4-7 FG) while adding 23 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 30 minutes during Sunday's 120-113 loss to the Kings.

The boards tied his season high, marking the third time in the last eight games Jordan has ripped down 20 or more rebounds. His numbers in his first season in Dallas are looking very similar to his usual output as a Clipper, including 17 double-doubles in 28 games.