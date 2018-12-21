Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Dominates old squad on boards
Jordan (illness) totaled 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 FT), 22 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 33 minutes in the Mavericks' 125-121 loss to the Clippers on Thursday.
Jordan didn't let a minor illness get in the way of suiting up against his old squad, and for the second time this season, he saw an appreciable uptick in his production when facing them. The 33-year-old had generated a 16-point, 23-rebound double-double versus Los Angeles to open the month on Dec. 2, and Thursday's effort served as his fourth 20-rebound tally of December overall. Jordan shows no signs of slowing down, and in fact, he's currently pulling down nearly four more boards per game than he did in November (15.9, compared to 12.1).
