Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Dominates on glass
Jordan registered 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-10 FT), 23 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block across 36 minutes Saturday against Golden State.
Jordan was an absolute force on the defensive glass, hauling down 19 boards while tacking on four offensive rebounds. He's now double-doubled in four of his previous five games, snagging 22 or more rebounds in three of those performances. Jordan has boosted his season average to 14.1 rebounds per game over 30 contests with his most recent success on the boards.
More News
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Dominates old squad on boards•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Will play Thursday•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Questionable with illness•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Double-doubles in tough matchup•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Dominates glass in loss•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Another double-double in loss•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...