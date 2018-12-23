Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Dominates on glass

Jordan registered 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-10 FT), 23 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block across 36 minutes Saturday against Golden State.

Jordan was an absolute force on the defensive glass, hauling down 19 boards while tacking on four offensive rebounds. He's now double-doubled in four of his previous five games, snagging 22 or more rebounds in three of those performances. Jordan has boosted his season average to 14.1 rebounds per game over 30 contests with his most recent success on the boards.