Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Double-double in loss

Jordan scored 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 114-93 loss to the Celtics.

After a couple of lackluster scoring performances, Jordan bounced back with his 24th double-double of the season. The 30-year-old's first campaign in Dallas has stuck mainly to the script he established with the Clippers, with one very pleasant exception -- the career 45.8 percent free-throw shooter has sudden;y figured things out at the charity stripe, and he's converting them at a respectable 70.9 percent rate, by far a career high.