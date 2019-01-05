Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Double-double in loss
Jordan scored 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 114-93 loss to the Celtics.
After a couple of lackluster scoring performances, Jordan bounced back with his 24th double-double of the season. The 30-year-old's first campaign in Dallas has stuck mainly to the script he established with the Clippers, with one very pleasant exception -- the career 45.8 percent free-throw shooter has sudden;y figured things out at the charity stripe, and he's converting them at a respectable 70.9 percent rate, by far a career high.
More News
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Season-low two points in loss•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Double-doubles in narrow victory•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Cleared to play•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Questionable with bruised knee•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Two-way domination continues in win•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Another trademark effort in loss•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...