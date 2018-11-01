Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Double-doubles in losing effort Wednesday
Jordan produced 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 loss to the Lakers.
Jordan had his work cut out for him going against a red-hot JaVale McGee but was still able to produce a double-double including going 2-of-2 from the line. His much-improved efficiency from the charity stripe has been a talking point in many fantasy circles. Although it is only two weeks into the season, it is almost time to start believing. If he can keep his percentage at around 70, his overall ranking is going to skyrocket making him one of the more under drafted players to come out of the preseason.
