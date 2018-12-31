Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Double-doubles in narrow victory
Jordan finished with 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 FT), 17 rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and one assist in 33 minutes during Sunday's 105-103 victory over the Thunder.
Jordan made some big plays down the stretch for the Mavericks as they held on to beat the Thunder by two points Sunday. The rebounding was there as always but perhaps the more interesting sidenote was that he blocked two shots and has now recorded a total of seven blocks in his last three games. This comes after managing just one block in the four games prior.
