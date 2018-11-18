Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Double-doubles in Saturday's win
Jordan totaled 13 points (4-5 FG, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 victory over the Warriors.
Despite playing the small-ball Warriors, Jordan still managed a double-double including an impressive 5-of-6 from the charity stripe. His free-throw shooting has been a revelation thus far during his time with the Mavericks, currently shooting an unbelievable 82 percent. His scoring and block numbers do not jump off the page but he provides an inside presence which allows the perimeter scorers additional space.
