Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Double-doubles in team debut
Jordan supplied 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in the Mavericks' 121-100 loss to the Suns on Wednesday.
Jordan unsurprisingly double-doubled in his Mavericks regular-season debut, accomplishing the feat that will likely be commonplace once again for him this season. The veteran big man is expected to provide a stabilizing, aggressive presence on the boards for a Dallas squad that's struggled to fill the center position over the last several seasons. Jordan will look to build on a solid first outing when the Mavs face the Timberwolves on Saturday.
