Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Double-doubles in tough matchup

Jordan furnished 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-6 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 27 minutes in the Mavericks' 126-118 loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.

Jordan still managed one of his trademark lines despite a tough positional matchup against Nikola Jokic, leading to his third double-double in the last four games. The 30-year-old hasn't really seen much of a downgrade statistically in the move from Los Angeles to Dallas, save for a slight drop in offensive usage. Jordan is taking almost one less shot attempt this season as compared to last (6.6, as compared to 7.5), which has led a one-point-per-game drop in scoring average from 12.0 to 11.0. However, he's still pulling down an impressive 13.8 boards per contest, and he's facilitating better than in any other prior season -- his 2.1 assists serve as a career high.