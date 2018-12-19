Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Double-doubles in tough matchup
Jordan furnished 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-6 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 27 minutes in the Mavericks' 126-118 loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.
Jordan still managed one of his trademark lines despite a tough positional matchup against Nikola Jokic, leading to his third double-double in the last four games. The 30-year-old hasn't really seen much of a downgrade statistically in the move from Los Angeles to Dallas, save for a slight drop in offensive usage. Jordan is taking almost one less shot attempt this season as compared to last (6.6, as compared to 7.5), which has led a one-point-per-game drop in scoring average from 12.0 to 11.0. However, he's still pulling down an impressive 13.8 boards per contest, and he's facilitating better than in any other prior season -- his 2.1 assists serve as a career high.
More News
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Dominates glass in loss•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Another double-double in loss•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Modest double-double Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Grabs 20 boards in Saturday's win•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Shines against former squad•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Grabs 12 boards in loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...