Jordan totaled 11 points (2-5 FG, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 117-102 loss to the Jazz.

Jordan produced another double-double Wednesday, but the story continues to be the improved free-throw shooting. He went 7-of-8 from the line in this one as he baffles everyone with his efforts. Over the first 11 games of the season, he is shooting at just over 80 percent from the charity stripe, well up from his previous best of 58 percent which came just last year. Wilhe the 80 may not hold, it has probably been enough of a sample size to make believers of many people.