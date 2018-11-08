Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Double-doubles Wednesday
Jordan totaled 11 points (2-5 FG, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 117-102 loss to the Jazz.
Jordan produced another double-double Wednesday, but the story continues to be the improved free-throw shooting. He went 7-of-8 from the line in this one as he baffles everyone with his efforts. Over the first 11 games of the season, he is shooting at just over 80 percent from the charity stripe, well up from his previous best of 58 percent which came just last year. Wilhe the 80 may not hold, it has probably been enough of a sample size to make believers of many people.
More News
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Double-doubles in losing effort Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Another dominant night on boards•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Records 19 rebounds Sunday•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Records double-double in 34 minutes•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Records double-double in loss•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Records second double-double of season•
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...