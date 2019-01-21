Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Expected to play Monday

Coach Rick Carlisle said Jordan (ankle) is expected to play Monday against the Bucks, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Jordan was limited during Sunday's practice due to a sprained left ankle, but it doesn't sound like the issue will force him to miss any game action. His status should clear up closer to game-time.

