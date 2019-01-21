Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Goes for 15 points, 15 boards
Jordan tallied 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 FT), 15 rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 31 minutes during Monday's 116-106 loss to the Bucks.
Jordan was nursing an ankle injury heading into Monday's contest, but it didn't seem to slow him down much, as the veteran was able to post his sixth game with at least 15 points and 15 rebounds this season. The performance also marked his 28th double-double of the campaign. Jordan will look to continue his solid season when he faces his former team in the Clippers on Tuesday.
More News
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Expected to play Monday•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Nursing ankle injury•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Grabs 27th double-double•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Cruises to double-double in loss•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Cleans up defensively in loss•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.