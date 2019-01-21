Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Goes for 15 points, 15 boards

Jordan tallied 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 FT), 15 rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 31 minutes during Monday's 116-106 loss to the Bucks.

Jordan was nursing an ankle injury heading into Monday's contest, but it didn't seem to slow him down much, as the veteran was able to post his sixth game with at least 15 points and 15 rebounds this season. The performance also marked his 28th double-double of the campaign. Jordan will look to continue his solid season when he faces his former team in the Clippers on Tuesday.