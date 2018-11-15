Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Grabs 10 rebounds in win
Jordan had four points (2-3 FG, 0-0 FT) and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's win over the Jazz.
Jordan did most of his work in the first half and was limited to just 22 minutes in a game the Mavs ran away with after halftime.
More News
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Snags 16 rebounds Monday•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Posts modest effort Saturday•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Double-doubles Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Double-doubles in losing effort Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Another dominant night on boards•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Records 19 rebounds Sunday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...