Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Grabs 12 boards in loss
Jordan posted eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 30 minutes in Friday's 114-103 loss to the Lakers.
While Jordan cleaned the glass on Friday, he didn't get many scoring opportunities as the Mavs were held to 20 assists. With 11 double-doubles this season, it's hard to argue against Jordan as one of the league's most consistent centers, but as a team, the Mavs aren't doing him any favors. The fact that there's very little competition at center on the roster is definitely a plus for Jordan, however.
