Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Grabs 20 boards in Saturday's win
Jordan totaled 12 points (6-9 FG), 20 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 107-104 win over the Rockets.
Jordan hauled in at least 20 boards for the third time this season while recording his 15th double-double through 24 appearances. The 30-year-old big man has delivered the occasional dud, but his per-game numbers remain solid overall and he's currently sporting a career-high average in assists and connecting on by far his highest percentage at the charity stripe.
