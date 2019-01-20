Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Grabs 27th double-double

Jordan scored 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding 16 rebounds in 31 minutes during Saturday's 111-99 loss to the Pacers.

It's been a bit of a tough start to 2019 for the normally reliable double-double threat. Jordan has only four double-doubles through nine games in January, dropping him into a tie with rookie Deandre Ayton for 12th place in the NBA with 27.