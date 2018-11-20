Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Hauls down 20 rebounds Monday
Jordan totaled 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-6 FT), 20 rebounds, and two assists in 38 minutes during Monday's 98-88 loss to the Grizzlies.
Jordan pulled down a season-high 20 rebounds Monday, adding 17 points to finish with his ninth double-double of the season. The rebounding and points have been nice but his lack of blocks continues to be a concern. He is averaging 1.2 across the season but just 0.3 over the past week. His improved free-throw percentage means he is now able to be rostered almost everywhere, however, owners should be prepared for basically a rebounding specialist who shoots high-percentages on low volume.
