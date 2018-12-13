Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Modest double-double Wednesday

Jordan totaled 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, and two assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 victory over Atlanta.

Jordan continues to take a back seat on the offensive end, scoring just 11 points Wednesday. He has now scored in double-digits in just four of his past eight games. He is still rebounding the ball at an elite level, however, the block numbers are sitting right around one per game. He should still be rostered everywhere but owners do need to temper their expectations, especially on the defensive end.