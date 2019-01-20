Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Nursing ankle injury

Jordan didn't practice Monday due to an apparent ankle injury, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Mavericks remain hopeful that Jordan will play in Monday's tilt with Milwaukee hinting the injury is not of the severe variety. Jordan reportedly sustained the ankle issue during Saturday's game against the Pacers. If he can't give it a go, Dwight Powell could be in line for a bigger role.

