Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Out for China trip
Jordan did not travel with the Mavericks to China due to a personal issue, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.
Jordan had a death in the family and opted to stay back in Dallas while the Mavs head to China for a pair of exhibition games. Expect Jordan to be back with the team for next Friday's matchup (Oct. 12) with the Hornets at American Airlines Center.
