Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Perfect shooting in preseason finale
Jordan scored 18 points (6-6 FG, 6-6 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, two assists and a block in 31 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to the Hornets.
The former Clipper finished off the preseason in style, tying rookie teammate Luka Doncic for the team lead in scoring on the night. Jordan has averaged a double-double every season since 2013-14, and given that most of the Mavs' other frontcourt options fit the 'stretch big' mold rather than filling traditional roles near the rim, the 30-year-old center figures to dominate the glass once again despite the change in uniform.
