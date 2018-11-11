Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Posts modest effort Saturday
Jordan logged six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot in 27 minutes during Saturday's 11-96 win over the Thunder.
After a red-hot start, Jordan has cooled off significantly over the past 10 days, as he's managed only 7.8 points and 11 rebounds after starting the season on a seven-game tear where he averaged 14.3 points and 15.3 rebounds. It remains to be seen if Jordan's early-season excellence was an aberration. Only time will tell if his recent production is a better indication of the kind of floor we should expect from Jordan moving forward.
