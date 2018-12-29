Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Questionable with bruised knee
Jordan is questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to a bruised left knee, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Jordan emerged from Friday's game against the Pelicans with the injury. While it doesn't seem to be serious, his status for Sunday is in jeopardy. If Jordan ends up sidelined, Dwight Powell would probably see the bulk of the minutes at center.
More News
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Two-way domination continues in win•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Another trademark effort in loss•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Dominates on glass•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Dominates old squad on boards•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Will play Thursday•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Questionable with illness•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...