Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Questionable with bruised knee

Jordan is questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to a bruised left knee, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Jordan emerged from Friday's game against the Pelicans with the injury. While it doesn't seem to be serious, his status for Sunday is in jeopardy. If Jordan ends up sidelined, Dwight Powell would probably see the bulk of the minutes at center.

