Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Questionable with illness
Jordan did not participate in shootaround due to an illness and is questionable for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Thursday night would be the first time Jordan will play against the Clippers in Los Angeles since leaving for the Mavericks this past offseason, but his status is now in question. It's unclear how severe the bug Jordan has is, but he will likely end up being a game-time decision. Jordan had one of his best performances of the season the last time he faced the Clippers, posting 16 points and a season-high 23 rebounds in 34 minutes.
