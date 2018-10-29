Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Records 19 rebounds Sunday
Jordan collected 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-4 FT), 19 rebounds, nine assists and one block across 37 minutes in Sunday's 113-104 loss to the Jazz.
Jordan has now posted his sixth-straight double-double to open the season as his force on the Mavs has certainly be represented. Jordan will continue to take his opportunities in the paint while consistently collecting rebounds moving forward.
