Jordan recorded 18 points (5-10 FG, 8-9 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists, and one block in 34 minutes Friday in the Maverick's loss to the Raptors.

Jordan has yet to suit up for the Mavericks without posting a double-double, so that's nice. The veteran big man is currently shooting a career-best 84.6-percent from the charity stripe. Everyone who holds Jordan stock in fantasy wants to know if he will be able to keep it up, and while the chances of him maintaining a free-throw percentage above 80-percent are slim, it's still promising to see him converting on freebies at this rate.