Jordan logged 11 points (3-6 FG, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 11-104 loss to the Hawks.

Jordan kept up his production once again despite the loss, as he's now recorded a double-double in all four games this season. The ex-Clipper seems to be enjoying his new home and looks to be Dirk Nowitzki's heir apparent inside, at least for this year. He'll look to put up a fifth-straight double-double versus the Raptors on Friday.